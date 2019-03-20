Jon Anderson Says Yes To Reunion

He's coming solo 3/31, next time he wants his band with him (click here for more info on Jon Anderson's 1000 Hands Tour). That's according to Jon Anderson, who sincerely hopes a final Yes album and tour is in his future. There's been 2 different versions of Yes out there (Jon's was called ARW) , and now seems the right time to him to take a final bow. The problems that kept them apart included a falling out with co-founder Chris Squire. Anderson and Squire had time to clear the air befor Squire's death in 2015.

With all due respect, and I am a lifelong fan, I hope they don't try to replicate the "Union" tour of 1991 which included all the former band mates that they could fit on stage. They proved that you can only do so many solos before it affects the overall quality of the performance.