Jonathan Cain & Steve Perry Don't Talk

Jonathan Cain isn't fast friends with Neal Schon, but he doesn't talk to Steve Perry at all, and that's just the way Perry wants it. There is no love lost between Perry and anyone from Journey, and though it sounds bitter, it's just the way Perry has handled his post Journey life.

Expect the fur to really fly if Perry ever decides that he's going back on the road. He'd have to do a lot of Journey songs to sell tickets, and his authentic sound could put a dent in the money machine that somehow Jouney continues to produce with their current line up.