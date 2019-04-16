Journey: Back To Vegas

The third time is a charm, but the first two times went well also. It was an easy call for Journey, as they do their third resicency in Sin City. They'll do 9 shows starting October 9th at Ceasers Palace. They have taken most of 2018 off to work on solo projects, but planned to do something in the fall to gear up for 2020.

They have had their issues while working together recently, so it will be interesting to see if the time apart diminishes the drama.