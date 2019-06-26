Journey's 3rd Singer: No Respect

Steve Perry, Steve Augeri, then who? Jeff Scott Soto, that's who. People know Arnel Pineda is Journey's singer now, but according to the bands' website, the previous singer was Steve Augeri, which totally ignores Soto's year in the band. All the post Perry singers had to deal with having to compete with the fans desire to see Steve back in the band, but according to Perry, Soto did the best job in replacing him. Yes, there were singers before Steve Perry, but they didn't sell any records.

Jeff has been singing for the west coast Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring company for many years and he's just put out a new album with his band SOTO