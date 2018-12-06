Journey's Arnel Pineda Biopic Coming

His incredible journey from YouTube to rock star

December 6, 2018
Bill Louis

The biopic stampede has begun with the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody". Next up, the story of Arnel Pineda, the Fillipino singer Journey found on YouTube who has been their answer on lead vocals. Jon M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame is heading up the project that tells the story of a homeless guy singing at a pizza parlor in Manilla hitting it big.

A compelling story plus a great soundtrack seems to make this a film that even Steve Perry would pay to see.

 

