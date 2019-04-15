Keef: Leading Is Tough

Someone has to be the leader, and Keith Richards found out how tough that role is when he embarked on a tour to promote his first solo album.

He was the "quarterback" of the band, which made him appreciate how much more fun it was to be a role player in the Rolling Stones.

Full story HERE.

If him and Mick got along all the time he would have never even done those solo albums, but those boys doing battle is about as common as the sun rising in the east.