Keef Is Smoke Free

Quitting cigarettes "harder than heroin"

February 7, 2020
Bill Louis
richards

McCarthy / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Since arenas became smoke free Keith Richards has had trouble. He kept smoking on stage which caused no small amount of troubles for the band. He has given up cigarettes, abstaining since last fall. It's an experience that he calls "worse than quitting heroin"!

Full story HERE

He sure makes it sound like he expects to continue to tour for a long time. Skeptics say he can't, but he's proved them wrong for the last 30 years.

Tags: 
Keith Richards
The Rolling Stones

