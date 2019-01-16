Keef: "Talk" Is Less Cheap

Keith's solo stuff sounds more "Stoneslike" than Mick's. It primarily exists to tell Mick that it's time to get the Stones back together. That's what happened in 1988, and the album's title says it all, Talk Is Cheap. A good, not great album, was followed by a great, not good concert December 7th at Music Hall. You can relive those times and even hear some songs that didn't make the album as the multiple format reissue drops March 29th. Some of those reissues are not at all cheap!

Full info, prices and formats HERE

Talk Is Cheap did its' job, it convinced Mick Jagger to restart the Stones and discontinue his dreadful solo attempts.