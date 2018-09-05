The New Voice Of Saturday Night

The Cleveland tradition of making 5 hours of requests the soundtrack to your Saturday Night returns this Saturday at 7pm. Join Kenny Kidd for the debut of the "All Request Saturday Night". Kenny adds the ARSN to his duties on the popular morning show "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" on 92.3 The Fan. Kidd, a lifelong Clevelander, has the enviable job of talking Cleveland sports every weekday morning and keeping Cleveland rocking every Saturday night.

The official announcement was made 9/5 in the Classic Cafe. Watch and listen below and learn more about Kenny Kidd here.