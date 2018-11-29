Kevin Owens Wants To Wrestle Elton John

WWE star Kevin Owens has a score to settle with Elton John, and he wants to do it in the ring. An ear infection forced elton to cancel shows in Tampa and Orlando where Kevin had tickets for his wife and him. He took to twitter to throw down the gauntlet. See for yourself.

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me!



You, me...WresteMania.



I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

Owens may have been faking his indignantion, which is something you'd never expect from a professional wrestler!