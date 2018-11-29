Kevin Owens Wants To Wrestle Elton John
Cancelled show reason for challenge
November 29, 2018
WWE star Kevin Owens has a score to settle with Elton John, and he wants to do it in the ring. An ear infection forced elton to cancel shows in Tampa and Orlando where Kevin had tickets for his wife and him. He took to twitter to throw down the gauntlet. See for yourself.
Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me!— . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018
You, me...WresteMania.
I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM
Owens may have been faking his indignantion, which is something you'd never expect from a professional wrestler!