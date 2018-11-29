Kevin Owens Wants To Wrestle Elton John

Cancelled show reason for challenge

November 29, 2018
Bill Louis

© Courier Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

WWE star Kevin Owens has a score to settle with Elton John, and he wants to do it in the ring. An ear infection forced elton to cancel shows in Tampa and Orlando where Kevin had tickets for his wife and him. He took to twitter to throw down the gauntlet. See for yourself.

Owens may have been faking his indignantion, which is something you'd never expect from a professional wrestler!

Tags: 
Elton John
kevin owens