KISS Kancels Aussie Dates
Paul Stanley illness forces refunds
November 14, 2019
Kiss Australia goodbye is what doctors told Paul Stanley. A throat infection and a bad case of the flu has forced the KISS guitarist into bed for 2 weeks meaning that they have to do the unthinkable...refund money and cancel their last appearance downunder.
We wish Paul a speedy and complete recovery. He's finding out what many of us know, after 6 decades it's very difficult to "Rock N Roll" all night.