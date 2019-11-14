KISS Kancels Aussie Dates

Paul Stanley illness forces refunds

November 14, 2019
Bill Louis
Paul Stanley of KISS

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Kiss Australia goodbye is what doctors told Paul Stanley. A throat infection and a bad case of the flu has forced the KISS guitarist into bed for 2 weeks meaning that they have to do the unthinkable...refund money and cancel their last appearance downunder.

Full story HERE

We wish Paul a speedy and complete recovery. He's finding out what many of us know, after 6 decades it's very difficult to "Rock N Roll" all night.

Tags: 
Paul Stanley
KISS

