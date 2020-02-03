Kiss & David Lee Roth Setlist

KISS hit the road with David Lee Roth this weekend and the hits were flying fast and furious. Roth paid off his statement that he is the one left to continue the Van Halen legacy. KISS didn't disappoint their fans either.

Video of David Lee Roth Live 02/01/20 Manchester, NH (full concert)

Video of KISS - Parasite Manchester, NH February 1, 2020

KISS February 1, 2020

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Davild Lee Roth February 1, 2020

"You Really Got Me"

"Just Like Paradise"

"Unchained"

"Jamie's Cryin'"

"Panama"

"Dance the Night Away"

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

"Jump"

If anything can hasten the healing process that Eddie Van Halen is fighting for it would be the sight of David Lee Roth in that red and black leather outfit claiming to be the flamekeeper of the bands' music.