KISS "End Of The Road" Setlist

Time to quit talking and start rocking, and KISS did just that in Vancouver, Canada, at the opener of their "End Of The Road" tour. It was a night of classics of all eras along with the requisite blood and flames. Here's what it looked like.

Video of KISS &quot;Detroit Rock City&quot; Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. January 31, 2019

And this is what they played

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "Shout It Out Loud"

3. "Deuce"

4. "Say Yeah"

5. "Heaven's On Fire"

6. "War Machine"

7. "Lick It Up"

8. "100,000 Years"

9. "God of Thunder"

10. "Cold Gin"

11. "Psycho Circus"

12. "I Love It Loud"

13. "Hide Your Heart"

14. "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll"

15. "Love Gun"

16. "I Was Made for Lovin' You"

17. "Black Diamond"

18. "Beth"

19. "Do You Love Me?"

20. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

KISS stops at Quicken Loans Arena March 17th, get more info here.

