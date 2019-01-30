Gene & Ace's War Of Words Gets Ugly

Gene started it off, and Ace fired back angrily. The KISS "End Of The Road" tour may have a guest appearance by Ace Frehley or Peter Criss is what Gene Simmons initially said. But he was quite unflattering of his ex-bandmates in an interview with Guitar World. Ace Frehley took offense and fired back in a most decisive and NSFW manner.

Read interview HERE

Let's see, we've got allegations of substance abuse, sexual harrasment, and a whole lotta swearing going on. It sounds like this KISS tour is proceeding as usual.