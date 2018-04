Dave Grohl invites a guy in KISS makeup on stage, and he's so good that he forgets the lyrics to "Monkeywrench". This NSFW video shows how blown away Grohl is by this guys technique.

Video of Kiss Guy (YAYO Sanchez) plays Monkeywrench w/ Foo Fighters Austin TX 4-18-18

They've done this often before in concerts, but this has to be in the top 10 all time!