KISS Finale To Include All

Who's still alive in 2021 gets to play

November 6, 2019
Bill Louis
KISS in Cleveland

JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

Categories: 
Music

Yes to Ace, yes to Criss, and to any other ex-member of KISS that is alive and able to take part in the last show of the "End Of The Road" tour. July 17th, 2021 is when they officially kiss their fans goodbye in New York City. According to their manager everyone has been invited.

Full story HERE

Until 7/17/21 expect constant drama, accusations, innuendo, threats not to perform, and disinvitations to perform. In other words, business as usual.

Related:

Tags: 
KISS
Ace Frehley
peter criss

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Kenny Kidd at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
20 Nov
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes