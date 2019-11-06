KISS Finale To Include All

Yes to Ace, yes to Criss, and to any other ex-member of KISS that is alive and able to take part in the last show of the "End Of The Road" tour. July 17th, 2021 is when they officially kiss their fans goodbye in New York City. According to their manager everyone has been invited.

Full story HERE

Until 7/17/21 expect constant drama, accusations, innuendo, threats not to perform, and disinvitations to perform. In other words, business as usual.

Related: