KISS Finale To Include All
Who's still alive in 2021 gets to play
November 6, 2019
Yes to Ace, yes to Criss, and to any other ex-member of KISS that is alive and able to take part in the last show of the "End Of The Road" tour. July 17th, 2021 is when they officially kiss their fans goodbye in New York City. According to their manager everyone has been invited.
Until 7/17/21 expect constant drama, accusations, innuendo, threats not to perform, and disinvitations to perform. In other words, business as usual.
