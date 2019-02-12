KISS Whiskey A Go Go Setlist

Smallest gig on "End Of The Road" tour

February 12, 2019
Bill Louis

The Whiskey A Go Go is a club where many bands get started, not KISS. They played the club as part of their "End Of The Road" tour last night much to the delight of an intimate gathering of fans. Here's how it started.

Here's what they played

"Deuce"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Heaven's on Fire"
"Cold Gin"
"Lick It Up"
"War Machine"
"Love Gun"
"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"
"Do You Love Me"
"Black Diamond"
"Detroit Rock City"

