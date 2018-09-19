Dirt on Priest Is Released

K.K. Downing says that a scathing letter to his Judas Priest bandmates pretty much burned that bridge. That would explain the band not returning his calls when they were looking for a replacement for Glen Tipton. This and other juicy tidbits are to be found in Downing's new book "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest".

The book, which arrives in stores this week, undoubtedly will cement his position as an ex-member of Judas Priest.