"Bohemian Rhapsody" Not Accurate

It's a biopic, not a documentary, so accuracy was not the goal of "Bohemian Rhapsody". Tim Staffell, the man that replaced Freddie Mercury in the band that would become Queen speaks out about some of the things in the award winning movie that are inaccurate. He does all this without malice or bitternes. After all he realizes that he was the one that quit Smile, the band that would add Freddie, and change their name to Queen.

The only time that I remember a singer making a bigger contribution by not being part of the band was Terry Reid. He was the original choice of Jimmy Page to sing for Led Zeppelin, but according to legend his mom didn't let him join the band, paving the way for Robert Plant.