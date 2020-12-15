LeBron's Foundation Buys Tangier

You'll never recognize the place when he's done. Tangier in Akron has been sold to the LeBron James Family Foundation that has ambitious plans to transform the showplace to a multi use facility containing a sports complex, restaurant, bank and more. There is an impressive list of high profile business partners that are eager to join in on the project. It's called "House Three Thirty" and they plan to open in 2022.

There are those who don't care for LeBron's opinions on social issues, but there is no question that he also "walks the walk" and does positive things for Akron that nobody else is doing regardless of their profession.