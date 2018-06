Can an 8 year old girl bang 'em like Bonzo? Apparently so. Check out Yoyoka Soma's drumming to Led Zeppelins' "Good Times Bad Times", performed for the "Hit Like A Girl" competition for female drummers. Amazingly, she didn't win the competition, just the hearts of all who saw her drum.

Video of 『Hit Like A Girl Contest 2018』Good Times Bad Times - LED ZEPPELIN / Cover by Yoyoka , 8 year old drummer