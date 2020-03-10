Legendary Producer Keith Olsen Dies

Very few producers have, or will ever have, the resume' of Keith Olsen (pictured on the far right above). From the Grateful Dead to the Scorpions, and Ozzy Osbourne to Pat Benatar he just made their music sound better. And ,of course, there was that time he played a song for Mick Fleetwood to show the quality of his production. Mick loved the sound and the unknown couple that performed it, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Keith Olsen, who produced over 120 albums including major releases from @Whitesnake, Fleetwood Mac, @sammyhagar, @OzzyOsbourne and more, has died: https://t.co/adP39K7zRi — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) March 10, 2020

He played bass for the Music Machine, so the path to all this musical success started with the garage band classic of the 60's "Talk Talk"