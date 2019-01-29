Bon Scott's Letter To Sis Starts at $6.5k

"It's a long way to the top", and in '78 AC/DC wasn't there yet. A letter from Bon Scott of AC/DC to his sister gives a rare glimpse behind the scenes of his life in the band. They hadn't made it big yet, and the cost of the pursuit of fame made Bon wonder if they'd ever make it "to the top". Opening bid is $6,500.

You can read it HERE for free

Wow! Financial problems, substance abuse, and a mental breakdown, and they're all just stepping stones to stardom.