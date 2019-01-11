Lindsey: I Don't Miss Fleetwood Mac

Twitter can perpetuate any lingering bitterness. That's clear from a quick glance at Lindsey Buckinghams' twitter feed. True, it seems his fans keep the subject of his departure from Fleetwood Mac alive, but he does have an interesting interpretation of the bands' history.

Regarding Lindseys' statements "I don’t have much regard for the way the band is presenting itself now" because it "dishonors the beautiful 43 year legacy we built", didn't bailing on the 1987 tour right before it began do the same thing? Not to mention not even taking the stage with them from 1982 until the big cash grab in 1997 "The Dance".