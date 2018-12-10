Lindsey Buckingham Settles Lawsuit With Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham has announced that his lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac has been settled. He sued after being abruptly fired prior to the recent tour, and had sought 14 million dollars in lost wages. Terms of the settlement were not announced.

Full story HERE.

Christine McVie has been the only band member to make any contact with him meaning "Go Your Own Way" may be more than a song title,he may be solo from here on in.