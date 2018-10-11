Why Lindsey Got Axed From Mac

Lindsey Buckingham says he thought Stevie Nicks quit the band, but he got fired. All of this is after an appearance at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year Award ceremony where Stevie felt disrespected by Lindsey's actions on stage. She said that she would never share a stage with him again.

It's all about economics. Stevie can still sell 15K tickets to one of her solo shows, Lindsey sells less that 2K. Fleetwood Mac doesn't exist without her on a major league level. It was an easy decision for Eagles manager Irving Azoff.

