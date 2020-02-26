Live Def Leppard Coming

If you tour, you gotta have new product. Def Leppard apparently still believes that old adage, and to support their big summer stadium tour with Motley Crue they're dropping a new live 2 CD set. "London To Vegas" will contain performances from their O2 arena show in London and their residency in Las Vegas.

Home-video release will feature concerts from 2018 and 2019: https://t.co/rw4Sf7KCBl — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) February 26, 2020

That's a lot of new stuff released in one year, but Def Leppard fans will be smiling.

