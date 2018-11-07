More Foreigner Reunion Shows?

To many, Lou Gramm & Mick Jones are the real Foreigner. Though they have had their differences, their recent reunions marking the bands 40th anniversary made them take a look at the future. In a recent interview they talk about their years of estrangement, and what led to some special reunion shows.

Sometimes an honor such as being inducted into the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame puts things in a different perspective, allowing one to focus on what really matters and not the things that divide you.