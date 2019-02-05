Skynyrd Adds Farewell Dates

If you missed them at Blossom, there's more chances to say farewell to Lynyrd Skynyrd. You will have quite a drive however. Their farewell tour has added dates, but mostly in the south and west. They are continuing the pattern of playing Fridays and Saturdays, which gives fans ample time to sleep it off.

Full story HERE

"If I leave here tomorrow will you still remember me?" Now, thousands more Skynyrd fans will be able to answer that question affirmatively.