Skynyrd & Snoop Dog Smoke One

Legalized In California, plentiful in Snoop's crib

October 18, 2019
Bill Louis
Rickey Medlocke of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Music

It's legal here, so says the tag of some photos that were shared by the Lynyrd Skynyrd band after a backstage smoke session with hip hop icon Snoop Dog in California. Weed is something Snoop has famously promoted throughout his career, but if I'm not mistaking, there has been at least  some use of the stuff at Skynyrd concerts since about 1974. Especially during "Free Bird".

When the pimp’s in the crib ma, drop it like it’s hot. Nothing like a smoke break with @snoopdogg #California #zoomtopia #itslegalhere

A post shared by Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd) on

#Repost • @snoopdogg #snoop #skynyrd

A post shared by Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd) on

Read more HERE

Rickey Medlocke of Skynyrd was heard to say that Snoop should join them on stage for a song. Must've been some damn good weeed!

Lynyrd Skynyrd
snoop dog
Free Bird

