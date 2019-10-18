Skynyrd & Snoop Dog Smoke One

It's legal here, so says the tag of some photos that were shared by the Lynyrd Skynyrd band after a backstage smoke session with hip hop icon Snoop Dog in California. Weed is something Snoop has famously promoted throughout his career, but if I'm not mistaking, there has been at least some use of the stuff at Skynyrd concerts since about 1974. Especially during "Free Bird".

Rickey Medlocke of Skynyrd was heard to say that Snoop should join them on stage for a song. Must've been some damn good weeed!