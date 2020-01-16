Skynyrd Cruise Moved On Land

New concept for fan experience

January 16, 2020
Bill Louis
skynyrd

Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Music

The Simple Man Cruise is for landlubbers this year as Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that this years cruise has been converted to a 4 day fan experience called the Simple Man Jam that will happen in Orlando, Florida in August.

Full story HERE

For those that never participated in the cruise due to seasickness now you only have to deal with the hangover.

Tags: 
Lynyrd Skynyrd
simple man cruise
simple man jam

Upcoming Events

16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
20 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes