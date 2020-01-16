Skynyrd Cruise Moved On Land
New concept for fan experience
January 16, 2020
The Simple Man Cruise is for landlubbers this year as Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that this years cruise has been converted to a 4 day fan experience called the Simple Man Jam that will happen in Orlando, Florida in August.
SKYNYRD NATION - Skynyrd and Frynds are coming to Orlando, FL in August for Simple Man Jam: A Family Reunion! Enjoy four days of southern rock & roll with Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band and more! Register for the pre-sale TODAY: https://t.co/my1oiH4vPC #simplemanjam pic.twitter.com/bGDWSGxZLG— Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) January 15, 2020
For those that never participated in the cruise due to seasickness now you only have to deal with the hangover.