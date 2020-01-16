Skynyrd Cruise Moved On Land

The Simple Man Cruise is for landlubbers this year as Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that this years cruise has been converted to a 4 day fan experience called the Simple Man Jam that will happen in Orlando, Florida in August.

SKYNYRD NATION - Skynyrd and Frynds are coming to Orlando, FL in August for Simple Man Jam: A Family Reunion! Enjoy four days of southern rock & roll with Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band and more! Register for the pre-sale TODAY: https://t.co/my1oiH4vPC #simplemanjam pic.twitter.com/bGDWSGxZLG — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) January 15, 2020

For those that never participated in the cruise due to seasickness now you only have to deal with the hangover.