Skynyrd Farewell Hits Year 3

New dates added to long goodbye tour

December 4, 2019
Bill Louis
They have a lot of frynds to say goodbye to, and that's expected after 45+ years on the road, so Lynyrd Skynyrd is adding more dates to their "Street Survivors Farewell Tour". Now into it's 3rd year, this farwell could be around for a while longer.

Full dates on their website HERE

They've said they want to play every place they've played before. Unless The Smiling Dog Saloon reopens on W. 25th st. that would be tough to do. Not to mention the old stadium!

 

