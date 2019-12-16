"Your Song" Lyrics Sell For Big Bucks

Bernie Taupins' ex-wife cashes in

December 16, 2019
Bill Louis
bernie and elton

Larry Busacca / Staff

Categories: 
Music

The "seamstress for the band" sewed up a tidy sum of money. Maxine Taupin, ex-wife of Elton John's lyric wizard Bernie Taupin, auctioned off the first draft of Elton John's breakthrough hit "Your Song" for $237,000. Another lyric sheet fetched much less, and other offerings were held back with the expectation that they will be worth more in the future.

Full story HERE

Maxine was not only the "seamstress", and the woman behind "Tiny Dancer", but she created the cover of the "Madman Across The Water" album.

Tags: 
Elton John
Your song
Bernie Taupin
maxine taupin

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes