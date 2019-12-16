"Your Song" Lyrics Sell For Big Bucks

The "seamstress for the band" sewed up a tidy sum of money. Maxine Taupin, ex-wife of Elton John's lyric wizard Bernie Taupin, auctioned off the first draft of Elton John's breakthrough hit "Your Song" for $237,000. Another lyric sheet fetched much less, and other offerings were held back with the expectation that they will be worth more in the future.

Full story HERE

Maxine was not only the "seamstress", and the woman behind "Tiny Dancer", but she created the cover of the "Madman Across The Water" album.