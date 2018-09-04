Malcolm Young On New AC/DC Album?

Although dementia robbed Malcolm Young of the chance to play on AC/DC's last album his legacy may continue. There are literally hundreds of tracks that he wrote and played on in the vaults just begging to see the light of day. Being that the line up of the band is in flux, and some members have been seen at a Vancouver recording studio, this may be an opportunity for all the band mates to put out one last rock n roll statement.

Full info HERE

Since Brian Johnson and Axl Rose have both been seen in Vancouver the thought of an AC/DC all inclusive project isn't that far fetched.