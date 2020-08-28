Man Pays To Have His Ears Cut Off, He Keeps Them In A Jar

New look has improved his confidence, his nose is next to go

August 28, 2020
Bill Louis
jar

Fornaciari / Stringer

Categories: 
News

His goal is to look like a skull, so far he's doing just fine. He's known as "Mr. Skull Face" , a 39 year old heavily tattooed German that just had his ears surgically removed. He is surprisingly unemployed and single, is already contemplating his next body modification, his nose.

Picture and full story HERE

You might ask "without a nose how would he smell"? Answer: Like tatoo ink

Tags: 
mr skull face
tattoo
body modification