Man Pays To Have His Ears Cut Off, He Keeps Them In A Jar
New look has improved his confidence, his nose is next to go
August 28, 2020
His goal is to look like a skull, so far he's doing just fine. He's known as "Mr. Skull Face" , a 39 year old heavily tattooed German that just had his ears surgically removed. He is surprisingly unemployed and single, is already contemplating his next body modification, his nose.
You might ask "without a nose how would he smell"? Answer: Like tatoo ink