Mariano Rivera Not A Metallica Fan

"Enter Sandman" means lights out for batters not because he likes Metallica. Congratulations to Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees on his well deserved selection to enter the Baseball Hall Of Fame. When he entered a game Metallica's "Enter Sandman" was his theme song. So, it was a little surprising that he told the New York Post that he's never seen the band. He is very grateful of the band appearing at his last game and has a tremendous respect for them, but their music is not his cup of tea.

Lucky he waited until after the vote to drop this bomb. There may have been a big Metallica fan that has a vote, and he might not have been unanimous choice.