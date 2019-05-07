Meat Loaf Falls,Breaks Collarbone

Lawyers will be there like a bat out of hell, as Meat Loaf tripped over some loose wires and fell off the stage before a question and answer session in Texas. He was taken to the hospital where it was discovered that he reportedly suffered a broken collarbone in the fall.

See the fall HERE

Meat Loaf has been recovering from a series of back problems, and this can't be a welcome turn of events. It's mind boggling that the stage would be so poorly maintained.