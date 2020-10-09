Mentor Mask Makers Hiring
Changed business plan as the world changed
RB Sigma has been featured in recent commercials I've been doing for Ford. They completely changed how they do business as the world changed around them. Their story is an great example of turning lemons into lemonade and it continues, and they are hiring.
The word pivot is overused these days and not entirely accurate. Sometimes you have to move more than just one of your feet to get where you need to go.