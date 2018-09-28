Metallica Producer Found Dead

"Kill 'Em All" producer Paul Curcio was found dead of a heart attack on September 10th. The 74 year old Curcio was better know for studio design and development. His Pacific Recording in San Mateo, California served as the site of some great albums from Bay area artists including the first Santana album and the Grateful Dead's "Aoxomoxoa".

Full story HERE

Some great stories will be filling the air as his memorial service is being hels Saturday (9/29) just outside of Tampa, Florida.