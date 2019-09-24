Lars' Fave "S&M2" Moments

Fans reaction took him to "goose bump city"

September 24, 2019
Bill Louis
Musician Lars Ulrich of Metallica

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS)

Categories: 
Music

"Anesthesia" was one highlight, but Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich had many more during the recent symphonic collaboration with the San Fran Symphony. They first pulled it off 20 years ago, but their recent concerts were more that just a rehash. There were new challenges, some of which sent Lars to the fabled "goose bump city".

Full story HERE

Check out the trailer below:

 See for yourself as "S&M2" hits theaters for one night, October 9th.

Tags: 
Metallica
lars ulrich
s&m2

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes