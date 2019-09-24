Lars' Fave "S&M2" Moments

"Anesthesia" was one highlight, but Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich had many more during the recent symphonic collaboration with the San Fran Symphony. They first pulled it off 20 years ago, but their recent concerts were more that just a rehash. There were new challenges, some of which sent Lars to the fabled "goose bump city".

Video of Metallica: S&amp;M² - In Theaters October 9th (Trailer)

See for yourself as "S&M2" hits theaters for one night, October 9th.