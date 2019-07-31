Metallica: Coming To Theaters

It's not a biopic or a rockumentery, it's a concert that will be coming to theaters October 9th. Metallica once again teams up with the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "S & M" live album. The "S & M2" concerts take place the first week of September in San Francisco.

Full info HERE

The concerts sold out so quickly that there is speculation that bots were involved. I wouldn't be surprised if the movie tickets are just as hard to get.