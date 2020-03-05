Metallica's Vinyl Club

Get Metallica on your doorstep 4 times a year, that's the promise on the Metallica Vinyl Club 2020. You have until the end of the month to subscribe. You also get the songs, which include rare and unreleased tracks, as a digital download.

Introducing the Metallica Vinyl Club! It’s been exciting seeing the resurgence of vinyl and we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis. Sign up at https://t.co/HprXAs73hj before March 31st to be part of the club! pic.twitter.com/k51EbwYGyw — Metallica (@Metallica) March 4, 2020

Full info HERE

This is the fifth year for the club,and there's still plenty of surprises in the vault.