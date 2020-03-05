Metallica's Vinyl Club

Get Metallica on your doorstep 4 times a year, that's the promise on the Metallica Vinyl Club 2020. You have until the end of the month to subscribe. You also get the songs, which include rare and unreleased tracks, as a digital download.

This is the fifth year for the club,and there's still plenty of surprises in the vault.

