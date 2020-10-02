Meteor Shines Over Cleveland

Appeared Wednesday at 6:24am

October 2, 2020
Bill Louis
meteor

Getty Images / Handout

Categories: 
Local

Look, up in the sky, it's not a bird, it's not a plane, and it's not Superman. A meteor lit up the sky in Ohio and 14 other states Wednesday at 6:24am. The bright light had countless police stations swamped with callers that were mystified, and more than just a little worried. Especially this year!

Full story and video HERE

Scientists say that the meteor was the size of a baseball. Maybe it was just one of the Yankees home runs that they launched against the Tribe in the playoffs coming back to earth!

Tags: 
Cleveland

