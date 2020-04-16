Watch Michael's Living Room Song On Fox 8 For COVID-19 Fundraiser

'What songs would you like to see Michael Stanley do in his living room?' That's what I was wondering while he did such a great job on "Rosewood Bitters" on the very successful fundraiser on Fox 8, that raised over $135,000 for a local COVID-19 Relief fund.

If you missed it, see it here.

Off the top of my head I'd love to hear "Among My Friends Again," but maybe that's just because I haven't seen him or Slats for over three weeks as they safely rock you from home.