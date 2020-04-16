Watch Michael's Living Room Song On Fox 8 For COVID-19 Fundraiser

Great performance of "Rosewood Bitters," it was just too short

April 16, 2020
Bill Louis
Michael Stanley

Joe Kleon

'What songs would you like to see Michael Stanley do in his living room?' That's what I was wondering while he did such a great job on "Rosewood Bitters" on the very successful fundraiser on Fox 8, that raised over $135,000 for a local COVID-19 Relief fund. 

If you missed it, see it here.

Off the top of my head I'd love to hear "Among My Friends Again," but maybe that's just because I haven't seen him or Slats for over three weeks as they safely rock you from home.

