But Can He Act?

It's not his first movie role, and it could be his best. Yes, the bar is that low. Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones returns to the silver screen on September 7th in "The Burnt Orange Heresy", a look into the dark side of art collecting.

I find it hard to believe that Jagger beat out Ian McKellen for the Ned Kelley role in 1970. The way that turned out, I'll bet the producers had a hard time believing it too!