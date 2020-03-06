Jagger Is "Very Sweet" As An Actor

"Burnt Orange Heresy" opens this weekend

March 6, 2020
Bill Louis
Keith Richards may have a hard time believing it, but the director of the new movie starring Mick Jagger calls him "very, very sweet". Guiseppe Capotondi also made it seem that Jagger didn't have an ego, and was "just another actor" on the set.

Donald Sutherland also stars in this movie. Amazingly enough, Sutherland had his first credited film role in the same year that the Rolling Stones put out thier first album, 1964.

