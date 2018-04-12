Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Mike Campbell Honored By Fleetwood Mac

"Excited To Join Band"

April 12, 2018
Bill Louis
Music

When Mike Campbell got the call to join Fleetwood Mac he had mixed emotions. Sad, because he admires Lindsey Buckingham, but "honored and excited" to join such a legendary band. The former Heartbreaker probably could use a good gig, having been out of the limelght since the death of Tom Petty. What a great opportunity to get back to work, with an iconic band.

Campbell is a long time friend of Stevie Nicks, and that put him at the top of the list. However, joining Fleetwood Mac can be hazardous to freindships.

 

Mike Campbell
Stevie Nicks
Fleetwood Mac
