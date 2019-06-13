Phil Lynott's Mom Passes Away

Phil Lynott was as troubled as he was talented, and his mother stood behind him every step of his all too short life. She wrote a book about the experience and led the campaign to have a statue of him in Dublin. This made her a popular figure in Ireland and beyond. Philomena Lynott died yesterday following a courageos battle against cancer.

Full story HERE

There's a line between being a meddlesome celebrity mom and a mom who was there to help and support her son the best she could. Mrs. Lynott was on the right side of that line her entire life.