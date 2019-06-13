Phil Lynott's Mom Passes Away
She fought to preserve her sons' legacy
June 13, 2019
Phil Lynott was as troubled as he was talented, and his mother stood behind him every step of his all too short life. She wrote a book about the experience and led the campaign to have a statue of him in Dublin. This made her a popular figure in Ireland and beyond. Philomena Lynott died yesterday following a courageos battle against cancer.
There's a line between being a meddlesome celebrity mom and a mom who was there to help and support her son the best she could. Mrs. Lynott was on the right side of that line her entire life.