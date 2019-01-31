Crue "Kickstarts" Super Bowl Ad

Ad also stars Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen

January 31, 2019
Bill Louis

© Press Association

Music

Compared to ARod and Charlie Sheen Motley Crue looks like a wholesome choice to supply the music to the Super Bowl ad for Planters nuts. "Kickstart My Heart" plays as Mr. Peanut drives like, well, someone who has the brain the size of a peanut. Then things get worse as Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen get introduced into this strangely conceived spot.

Supposedly the theme is "don't drive like a nut", but with the infamous starring duo it could be more like "if you do peanut butter instead of banned substances you'll spend a lot less time in a courtroom"!

