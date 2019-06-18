Crue To Sue Reelz

It seems "the dirt" is in the mind of the storyteller, as Motley Crue is prepared to sue the producers of the Reelz "Breaking The Band" documentary on them. Their ex-manager, Doug Thaler, is the guy that supplied the dirt for this show, and the band is furious.

Telling the story of this band is kind of like sweeping out the garage in the spring. No matter how well you sweep, there's always more dirt to be found.